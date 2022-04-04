Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.39).

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 395 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 395.70. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.89). The stock has a market cap of £552.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.01.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

