Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.39).

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 395 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 395.70. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.89). The stock has a market cap of £552.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.01.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

