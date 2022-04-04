Berenberg Bank Trims St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Target Price to GBX 1,750

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.92) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.12) to GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.09) to GBX 1,680 ($22.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,626.33 ($21.30).

St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,447 ($18.95). 731,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,351.59).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

