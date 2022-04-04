Bessemer Group Inc. Has $391,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after acquiring an additional 566,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 510,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

