Bessemer Group Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 96.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $91.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

