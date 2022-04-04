Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIG. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.89.

BIG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

