Binamon Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $1.88 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binamon has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

