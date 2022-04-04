Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Reaches $36,278.82 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $36,278.82 and $16,283.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.26 or 0.07491040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.17 or 0.99753851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.



Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures



It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

