BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 93.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.