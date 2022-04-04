Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $210.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average is $240.85. Biogen has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

