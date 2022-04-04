BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Acquires 5,000 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $50,504.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $12,598.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 58.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

