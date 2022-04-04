Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.71

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 31638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $961.74 million, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $25,911,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 165,269 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

