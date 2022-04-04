Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

