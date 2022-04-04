bitCNY Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $367,916.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.47 or 0.07506646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.28 or 0.99648164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046744 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

