BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $69,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

