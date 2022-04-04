BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

TSE BB opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

