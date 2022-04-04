BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE MCA opened at $13.10 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

