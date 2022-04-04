Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Truist Financial

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

NYSE BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

