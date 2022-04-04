Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of BLND stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.