BlockMesh (BMH) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

BlockMesh (BMH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $215,130.38 and approximately $5.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

