Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 30.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 98.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,313.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,358.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.