Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

BOOT opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.91.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

