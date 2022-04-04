Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $130,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BAH opened at $89.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
