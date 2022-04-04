Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

