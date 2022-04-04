Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $252.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

