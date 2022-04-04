Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 445,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,131,777. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $287.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

