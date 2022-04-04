Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after buying an additional 150,188 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.