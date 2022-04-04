BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.19. The company has a market cap of £13.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.