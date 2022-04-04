BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.19. The company has a market cap of £13.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)
