BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BrightView reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

BrightView stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

