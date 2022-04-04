Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $757,420 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

