British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,763,000 after acquiring an additional 187,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

