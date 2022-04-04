Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvei.

Several brokerages have commented on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $75.74. 214,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

