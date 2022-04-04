Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.19). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

