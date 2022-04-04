Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $16.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $17.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. 3,071,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,396. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

