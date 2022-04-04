Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.