Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $75.75

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

BKH stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

