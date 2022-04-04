Brokerages Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target at $19.14

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $2.81 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.
About Decibel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
