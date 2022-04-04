Brokerages Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Target Price at $17.57

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE GWH opened at $5.63 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the third quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

