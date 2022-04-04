Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $28.38

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. Fastly has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.