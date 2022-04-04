Brokerages Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target at $10.19

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,370. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

