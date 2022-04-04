Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Target Price at $324.24

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.87. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

