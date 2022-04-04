Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $79.05

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.05.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. American Trust acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

