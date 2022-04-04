Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BPY remained flat at $$18.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,768. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.