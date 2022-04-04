Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 755,990 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $83.93 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

