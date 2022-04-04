Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $253.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

