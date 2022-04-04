Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.33 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

