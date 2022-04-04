Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $305.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

