Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $137.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

