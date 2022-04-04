Brown Advisory Inc. Has $728,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

DFAS opened at $56.40 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

