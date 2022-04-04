Brown Advisory Inc. Has $804,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,771 shares of company stock worth $64,257,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

