Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $904,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.